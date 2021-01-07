Football
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By
Highlanders and Nizams lock horns aiming to knock top-four doors. Credit: ISL Media
Highlanders and Nizams lock horns aiming to knock top-four doors. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Jan 7: NorthEast United will hope to turn their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season back on track as they face a rejuvenated Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Friday.

After a bright start to the season, going unbeaten in the first six games, the Highlanders have slipped from the top four after a few underwhelming results. Gerard Nus' side are on a five-match winless streak, having suffered two defeats.

The contest will see a matchup between two sides who finished at the bottom of the table last season. Both sides, however, are in contention for the playoffs this campaign and there's not much to separate them with seventh-placed NorthEast just a point below their opponents.

NEUFC Team News

But NorthEast can seek inspiration from their opponents, who also underwent a poor run. Following three successive defeats, Hyderabad returned bounced back with a thumping 4-1 victory against Chennaiyin, despite talismanic striker Aridane Santana, who has been their top scorer with five goals, not getting on the scoresheet.

Nus is aware that when his side takes on HFC, they will have to focus not just on Santana. "We know they are good with the ball and that they score goals in many ways," Nus said.

"They score a lot from set-pieces and Aridane is always a threat. He's got a great goal-scoring record from last season as well and this year, he has scored five. He is a big guy but they have so many other players in attack. We have to be at our best to know how to manage them and create chances and put the ball in the net."

HFC Team News

For Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez, one major concern heading into the game will be their defense. Their backline has shipped 11 goals and has not registered a clean sheet in their previous six games. Marquez expects a difficult game despite NUEFC's recent slump.

"They have a good organisation," he said. "They are not in the best moment in terms of results but they have (taken points) against big opponents. They have good players and good coach. They have young players with a lot of future. I like their style. They play with order and are fast on the wings. They are a dangerous team."

Interestingly, a win for either side could see them jump into the top four spots, leapfrogging Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, who will have a game in hand.

NorthEast United FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika

Hyderabad FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Match Details:

Date: Jan 8 (Friday)

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

India - 10,395,278 | World - 87,620,506
View Sample
Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 19:39 [IST]
