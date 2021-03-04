ISL 2020-21: Semifinal, First Leg: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

FC Goa Team News
They have form backing them too, having been unbeaten in 13 games now — a feat no other side has managed in Hero ISL history. Facing Mumbai will not be an easy task but coach Juan Ferrando hopes his players stick to his philosophy as they aim to go all the way.
"If we enjoy the game, we will have success," he said. "Sometimes there is pressure because everybody wants to win but for me, it's important our players to want to play (our way). I am scared when my team is not playing football (our way) because it's difficult to help the team. But all our players want to participate and stick to our style."
However, they will have their task cut out with Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera missing out due to suspensions.
Mumbai City FC Team News
While Goa top the charts for most possession (58%), Mumbai (57%) are not too far behind. Dominating possession has worked for Lobera's side, who have netted a whopping 35 goals.
During the last meeting between the two sides, Ferrando had stated the pressure was on Mumbai to win the League Winners Shield. And having achieved that target, Lobera will aim to prove a lot more to his former employers.
"I love when others speak about Mumbai City as a favourite team since they are thinking we are better than them," he said. "It's good for us. I love this pressure but we need to prove ourselves on the pitch."
Similar to Ferrando, Lobera too, wants his players to enjoy themselves rather than take on pressure.
"It's a special game," he added. "We need to be smart and ready to play 180 minutes and tomorrow is the first step. We are excited and I hope we enjoy (the challenge).
Mumbai will be without Amey Ranawade (suspended) while Hugo Boumous returns after a four-match ban.
FCG Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas. Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama. Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe. Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.
MCFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh
Match Details:
Date: March 5 (Friday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV