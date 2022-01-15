Football
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Match postponed amid Covid fears

By
ATKMB vs BFC match postponed
ATKMB vs BFC match postponed

Bengaluru, January 15: The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC on Saturday (January 15) has been postponed, announced the ISL officials.

Though the ISL mail did not state the precise reason, it hinted that possible Covid-19 cases in either of the camp led to the postponement of the match to a date which would be announced later.

“Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at PJN Stadium, Fatorda,” the ISL mail read.

“Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match.

The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly,” it said.

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:14 [IST]
