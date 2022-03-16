ISL 2021-22 Final Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, March 16: Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Sunday (March 20).
While Kerala Blasters booked their third final appearance in ISL via a 2-1 win over two legs against League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC defeated last season runners up ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 over two legs to reach their first ever ISL Final.
Semi-Final 1: Sahal Abdul Samad scored the solitary goal in Kerala Blasters' 1-0 first leg win against Jamshedpur FC on March 11. In the second leg on March 15, the match ended in a 1-1 draw as Pronay Halder scored for JFC and Adrian Luna scored a curler for KBFC.
In the end KBFC reached the summit clash via 2-1 aggregate win. Ivan Vukomanovic will hope 2022 is lucky for the Blasters, who have faltered twice in the finals before, losing in 2014 and 2016 season against the same opposition - ATK FC.
Semif-Final 2: Batholomew Ogbeche, JaviSiverio and Mohammad Yasir secured a 3-1 comeback win for Hyderabad FC, who were a goal down to ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna strike in the first leg on March 12.
In the second leg on March 16, although ATK Mohun Bagan got a goal in the second half via a Roy Krishna strike, Hyderabad FC dug deep and did not concede again. In the end the match ended 1-0 in favour of ATK MB, but over the two legs HFC won 3-2.
Manolo Marquez's men have reached their first ever final and the high-scoring HFC will hope to go all the way to lift the ISL title. In fact, whoever wins, we will see a new champion being crowned on Sunday (March 20) in Fatorda.
KBFC and HFC have already met twice this season with both teams winning once. While KBFC won the first tie 1-0, HFC claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture. Overall, the two sides have met 6 times, with both HFC and KBFC winning 3 games each.
Now, lets take a look at the match details, live streaming and telecast information of ISL 2021-22 Final:
Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters
Date and Kick off time: Sunday, March 20 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JIO TV