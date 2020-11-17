ISL club FC Goa announces tie-up with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig

Bengaluru, November 17: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig that will help garner opportunities both in the football and business spheres for both the parties.
The Gaurs and The Red Bulls will work in tandem not only to help each other to grow internationally but also for the development of football in India.
Leipzig has been one of the rising forces in German football in recent times ever since its formation in 2009. The club worked its way up the league structure and within seven years, got promoted to the Bundesliga.
A season later, the club ensured a place in the UEFA Champions League. The 2019-20 season again saw them create history, reaching the semifinals of the premier European competition.
With a vision to grow the beautiful game, the coming together of two of the biggest names in India and Germany presents an opportunity to exchange ideas and make football knowledge more easily accessible. The primary focus of the partnership will be Youth Development.
During this period of collaboration, coaches from RB Leipzig's Academy will be welcomed to Goa to impart knowledge via workshops. FC Goa will also be sending coaches and players from the club's youth set-up for further training and learning the intricacies of the game at RB Leipzig's Youth Academy.
The partnership will see both clubs launch a nationwide Soccer Camp programme. The FC Goa National Soccer Camps, both online and offline, supported by RB Leipzig will make superior footballing skills & knowledge accessible to all football enthusiasts across India.
Talking about the partnership, FC Goa President & co-owner, Akshay Tandon, said, "I'm delighted to have RB Leipzig as our partners. They've shown the world of football how to build from the ground up and that's something we resonate with. It's our first international partnership and in RB Leipzig, we've the perfect partner."
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff shared his views, "We look forward to our partnership with FC Goa. The club, with its young, modern, and innovative approach suits us perfectly. The emerging Indian market is a suitable starting point for our future endeavours."
The new ISL season starts on Friday with Goa hosting all the matches.
(Source: FC Goa Media)