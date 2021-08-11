ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC sign Spanish defender Hector Rodas

Bhubaneswar, August 11: Odisha FC on Wednesday (August 11) announced the arrival of Spanish central defender Hector Rodas for the eighth season of the Indian Super League.
The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for their reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009.
Rodas, who made 38 appearances in La Liga, aims to achieve good things with Odisha FC and is ecxited to meet his new teammates.
"I am extremely happy to join Odisha FC. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaches and also reaching India for the ISL. I want to achieve good things at OFC and we all will work towards one common goal. Come on Odisha!," Rodas said in a release.
🛫 𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀🛬#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #WelcomeHector pic.twitter.com/JZZRN3q8mM— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) August 11, 2021
The former Levante defender has also played for numerous Spanish teams like Elche, Real Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa, Alcorcon. His first stint at a foreign club came in 2017 when he joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge.
Head coach Kiko Ramirez, who was appointed as new head coach last month, said his compatriot Rodas' experience will come in handy during the season.
"Hector is going to give us the defensive balance that we need to improve the tactical game of the team. He is an experienced player who played in the first division in Spain and knows how to command the defensive line," Ramirez said.
"He is also an aggressive player in defending and can help us in taking good decisions during the game for the build up. He is a winner in aerial duels and will give us power in set pieces both in attack and in defence," coach concluded.
Rodas became Odisha's eight signing heading into the eighth season of ISL. He follows his compatriots Javi Hernandez and Victor Mongil, and the likes of Issac Vanmalsawma, Lalruatthara, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Nikhil Raj and Sahil Panwar to join the club.