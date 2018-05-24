Football

It's a football club – Klopp on choosing Liverpool over Man United

Posted By:
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

London, May 24: Jurgen Klopp revealed why he chose Liverpool over Manchester United, saying he fit in better at the Anfield giants. The German was linked with numerous clubs after his stint at the helm of Borussia Dortmund came to an end in 2015. But Klopp opted to take over at Liverpool, who are preparing for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 50-year-old said the Premier League club accepted his approach and it was part of his decision to head to Anfield. "I love the history. I really am a football romantic. I knew I probably can help. They maybe really need me, in this time. I know what I'm good at," Klopp told Robbie Fowler in an interview in the Mirror.

"When they told me about the problems they had I thought, 'OK, yeah, I am probably the really right manager for that club'.

"A little thing. Liverpool is a world class brand, big, big, big, but in Melwood, you know it Robbie, it is still a family, nothing else, and you can go in and feel that. I have to develop and improve, sure, but I don't want to go into the office in the morning to wear a tie. That is not me."

Klopp is yet to win silverware with Liverpool, but Saturday's decider in Kiev will be his third since taking over. He suggested other clubs interested in his services were too focused on aspects outside of what he liked.

"It is a football club. A football club. I had talks with other clubs and they didn't sound like a football club," Klopp said.

"It sounded like marketing, image, you need to sign this, you need to sign that. And I thought wow, that's not the game I love. It's all part of football, but it can not be the number one, two, three, four, priority.

"First of all please try to improve the game we play. And that's what I am good in. All the rest can happen but it's not so important for me."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue