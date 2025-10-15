DP World India Championship: Anirban Lahiri Returns to DGC - "You Don’t Tame This Course, You Make Friends With It"

Football Italy Secures World Cup Play-Off Spot With 3-0 Victory Over Israel Thanks To Retegui's Brace Mateo Retegui scored twice as Italy defeated Israel 3-0, ensuring a play-off spot for the World Cup. The match showcased Italy's dominance and Gennaro Gattuso's successful start as coach. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 3:10 [IST]

Italy secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Israel, ensuring at least a play-off spot for the upcoming World Cup. Mateo Retegui's two goals were pivotal in this win. The match was less dramatic than their previous nine-goal encounter, but it marked a successful continuation of Gennaro Gattuso's promising start as Italy's coach.

Israel faced early threats when Retegui narrowly missed and Andrea Cambiaso's powerful shot went just wide. However, Israel responded with Oscar Gloukh forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into action, followed by a save from Manor Solomon's attempt. Despite these efforts, Italy broke the deadlock just before halftime.

The breakthrough came from a penalty after Mata Baltaxa fouled Retegui in the box. Retegui confidently converted from 12 yards. Although Cambiaso had a goal disallowed for offside, Retegui doubled Italy's lead in the 74th minute with a brilliant strike after regaining possession on the left flank.

Solomon hit the post soon after, but Gianluca Mancini sealed the victory in stoppage time by converting Federico Dimarco’s cross. This win places Italy three points behind Norway in Group I, with both teams having two matches remaining.

Retegui stood out as he became the first Italian to score multiple goals in more than one match during a single World Cup qualifying campaign since Simone Inzaghi and Alessandro Del Piero before the 2002 tournament. Italy recorded an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.23 from their 16 shots, significantly higher than Israel’s 0.69 xG from only two shots on target.

This victory also marked Gattuso as the fifth Italian coach to win his first four matches in charge, joining Azeglio Vicini, Antonio Conte, Edmondo Fabbri, and Silvio Piola in achieving this feat.