McClean apologises and deletes Instagram account after apparent IRA joke

By Ben Spratt

London, March 27: James McClean has been fined two weeks wages and agreed to delete his Instagram account after an apparent IRA joke, Stoke City have confirmed.

With social distancing measures in place in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stoke winger McClean uploaded a controversial post to his Instagram story.

Captioned "Today's school lesson - history", with a laughing emoji, the 30-year-old was pictured facing his children wearing a balaclava - imagery synonymous with the IRA.

A Stoke statement confirmed McClean's punishment and read: "The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill-advised and offensive."

McClean added: "I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that, I apologise unreservedly.

"I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account."

The Republic of Ireland international has previously complained of "constant sectarian abuse" in English football and was booed by Stoke supporters last season for refusing to wear a poppy, the traditional symbol of Remembrance Sunday.

McClean has suggested wearing a poppy would represent "a gesture of disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles - and Bloody Sunday especially".

Read more about: football stoke city james mcclean
Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
