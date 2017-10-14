Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, Oct 14: Former Liverpool defender turned TV pundit Jamie Carragher says he can't see Liverpool winning the Premier League with the current manager Jurgen Klopp is in charge.
The Reds have struggled recently, winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions. And this weekend, Klopp's side face bitter rivals Manchester United who are in a tremendous run of form since the start of the season.
Since taking charge at Anfield, Klopp has delivered a win percentage of just 49.5, much lower than predecessor Brendan Rodgers's 54.1 per cent.
Carragher, who is regarded as a legend of the Merseyside giants, has stated that he can't see his team winning the league this season, he can't see them conquering it under Klopp, either.
Jamie Carragher told the Telegraph: "Liverpool will not win the title this season. I am not convinced Jürgen Klopp will ever be able to bring it back to Anfield.
"I am not sure when my old club will win it again. I certainly do not see it happening in the near future."
Carragher has also heavily criticised his beloved club’s transfer activity last summer and he says that the manager has to take the blame for it. While the defence was the biggest concern, Klopp wasted the whole summer in pursuit of Southampton stopper Virgil van Dijk whom he could not bring and also did not bring any alternative.
"No team have won the league conceding the number of goals of Klopp’s side," adds Carragher.
While the 39-year-old adds that he thinks Klopp has done a good job at Liverpool, he believes the Europa League and League Cup finals should have been won by the German.
Liverpool face Manchester United in the opening game of the weekend and they desperately need a win in order to revive their season.