Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Redknapp expects more twists as under-pressure Liverpool seek to end title drought

By Opta
Jamie Redknapp
Liverpool have dealt well with the pressure in the Premier League, says Jamie Redknapp, although he knows there is a long way to go yet.

London, February 23: Former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp believes the Reds are coping well with the pressure of the Premier League title race but knows from experience how difficult the run-in will be.

The Reds are chasing a first top-flight championship since 1989-90 and, with 12 matches of the season left, sit level on points with leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

However, Liverpool have passed up opportunities to pull clear of City in recent weeks, failing to capitalise on the champions' defeat at Newcastle United as they drew at home to Leicester City, before Jurgen Klopp's men were also held at West Ham.

They now face Manchester United on Sunday in a tricky clash.

Preview | Fixtures | Results | Points table

Consecutive draws were followed by a win at home to Bournemouth, though, and Redknapp, who was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer, the official timekeeping partner of the Premier League, expects further twists and turns.

"I think they're coping well. Their record has been good as well," Redknapp told Omnisport.

Combined XI | Blast from the past

"I'll be amazed if Liverpool don't lose the odd game here or there in the title run-in and it's the same with Man City. It's impossible. These teams have got so many games ahead of them and the pressure's on all the teams.

"I think it's just important how you react after . Even if Liverpool lose this game on Sunday , it doesn't mean they're not going to win the title still, it's how you react after and make sure you pick up three points and you don't get affected by the pressure you get put under.

"Of course there's more pressure on Liverpool than there is on City. I don't care what anyone says.

"I've been there, a captain trying to win the title for Liverpool, and it weighs heavily on your shoulders because of all the history and all the greats that have won the league title.

"It's 29 years since they last won it and it's very hard to take. I'm not trying to add to the pressure but that's what it is. You're going to have to get used to it and, if they win it once, they'll probably do what happened with United, they'll go and win it again."

Redknapp does not believe it is a straight shoot-out between Liverpool and City, though, with Tottenham just five points behind the two frontrunners.

"You have to put in it," he said. "If they win that game on Saturday, they're then putting pressure on a City side that have a cup game. The games are coming thick and fast for the other teams.

"Tottenham haven't got the FA Cup. I know they've got the Champions League – 3-0 up already , they should be fine in that situation – and they've got Harry Kane coming back, Dele Alli's not going to be far away, so you have to put them in the equation.

"There is a situation that could arise where Liverpool and Man City fight it out and put themselves under pressure and Tottenham make a late run. It's happened before.

"But they're obviously third favourites, the bookies will tell you that. I do think the title will be won by either City or Liverpool but if Tottenham did it wouldn't surprise me."

Kick off

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sunday, February 24

2.05 pm local time (7.35pm IST)

Live on Star Sports Select

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue