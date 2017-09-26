Jan Vertonghen hails Christian Eriksen among world's best playmakers

Tottenham, Sep 26: Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has suggested that Tottenham teammate Christian Eriksen is presently among one of the best playmakers of the world after the Danish international's heroic beginning of this season.
Eriksen was named Tottenham supporters' player of the year last term, and he continued the same form also this season.
The 24-year-old scored one and assisted twice in their last weekend's match against West Ham, registering total two goals and three assists in the league. And while talking about his former Ajax team-mate also, Vertonghen praised his improvement in the last two seasons under Mauricio Pochettino and suggested the talent was always there.
"I think Christian has made unbelievable progress," Vertonghen said. "I've known him for many years and he's always been a great talent, a great player, but in the last two seasons he's made great progress.
"Everyone always said that you have to be the best playmaker in the world with his quality and the last years have definitely been big, big steps forward. He's scoring goals and giving assists and even when he drops a line like he did for us in a couple of games, he does very well. Christian, especially in the last two seasons, has been enormous."
Asked if Eriksen was now one of the best players in the world in his position, Vertonghen said: "I believe so, yes."
Vertonghen will miss Tuesday night's game through suspension after picking up two bookings against Dortmund two weeks ago and now have to watch the team from the stand as Spurs will travel to Cyprus for the second Champions League group stage match with APOEL.
In his absence, Eric Dier and new 19-year old summer signing Juan Foyth will battle to fill out the defensive position.