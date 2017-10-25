Joey Barton mocks Jurgen Klopp with regard to 'a book on defending'

Bengaluru, October 25: Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has slammed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and said the comments made by him should be regarded as 'BS'.
Jurgen Klopp's side has faced some tough times this season as the Merseyside club have only won thrice in their last nine games and have already conceded 24 goals in all competitions.
In his reign of around two years Klopp has developed Liverpool into a top attacking team, however, has often been criticised over his failure to solve the defensive problems.
The German defended himself after their 4-1 thrashing against Tottenham by claiming he could write a book on defending, while speaking post match.
And now while talking about the incident, Barton slammed Liverpool boss over comments made by Klopp and took a huge swipe at the German and his team’s defence.
"Two weeks ago was writing a book on defending in two hours. Well, clearly none of his back four and the keeper have read that," Barton told talkSPORT.
"He has also said he is the best man for the Liverpool job, there is nobody better in the world to manage Liverpool. Well, if you polled Liverpool fans this morning there would be huge doubt put upon that.
"You have to take anything Jurgen Klopp says as BS! I was one of the first to say I ain't having him. The mistakes they are making at the back, the attitude to defending, it makes me think: what are they doing during the week?"
Barton who last played for Premier League side Burnley before being given a lengthy six months suspension by the FA for breaking betting rules was full of appreciation for Liverpool's attacking players but circled out their defenders, suggesting they lack decision making.
"They have a great forward line. Salah has been a great signing. Coutinho they managed to keep hold of, but some of the decision-making at the back is criminal."
Liverpool are currently at ninth position in the league, twelve points behind league leaders Manchester City and three behind fourth-placed Chelsea.