Jonathan David: Three Clubs interested in the Lille Forward

LOSC Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David has been a player in demand in recent times.
As the Canada international has emerged as one of the most reliable goalscorers in Ligue 1, he continues to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
David
has
scored
13
goals
and
provided
four
assists
in
20
games
across
competitions
this
season.
In
total,
he
has
scored
45
goals
and
provided
9
assists
in
116
games
for
Lille
till
date.
Capped
37
times
for
Canada
already,
the
23-year-old
also
has
22
goals
to
his
name
at
the
international
level.
Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the services of the Canadian and may make a move for him in the transfer window.
Manchester United
Manchester United responded to their need for a new number nine by signing Wout Werghorst on loan this month. However, the Burnley loanee does not appear to be a long-term solution. Jonathan David could be a solid option if the Red Devils look for a long-term option up front in the summer. David's style of play looks tailor-made for Erik ten Hag's system and could be an excellent addition to the Red Devils.
Most ⚽️ goals in the @Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 28, 2022
4- Cyle Larin 🍁
4- Jonathan David 🍁
3- Rolando Blackburn
3- Ricardo Pepi
3- Cecilio Waterman pic.twitter.com/MQ3socV48j
Chelsea
have
been
splashing
the
cash
for
fun
since
Todd
Boehly
took
over
the
club.
The
Blues
have
invested
hugely
to
bolster
their
squad
already
but
they
could
still
do
with
the
signing
of
a
new
number
nine
who
would
be
a
long-term
option.
Chelsea
could
be
a
very
attractive
destination
for
David
who
looks
technically
gifted
enough
to
play
under
Graham
Potter.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich could be looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left the club last summer for Barcelona. With his international teammate Alphonso Davies already at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich could be an interesting option for David.