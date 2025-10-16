English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Jordan Pickford Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Everton, Aiming For European Glory

Jordan Pickford has signed a new four-year contract with Everton, extending his stay until June 2029. The England goalkeeper aims to lead the club towards European competition and silverware following his remarkable achievements.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Jordan Pickford has committed to Everton for another four years, extending his stay until June 2029. This new contract adds two more years to his previous agreement. Pickford, who joined from Sunderland in 2017, has made 326 appearances for the club and earned 80 caps for England during this period.

Pickford recently celebrated his 300th Premier League match with Everton against Crystal Palace. He became the second goalkeeper after Tim Howard to reach this milestone with the club. Additionally, he is the second English goalkeeper to achieve this feat for a single club since David Seaman's 325 appearances for Arsenal.

Pickford Extends Contract with Everton Until 2029

During the October international break, Pickford set a record as the first England goalkeeper to achieve nine consecutive clean sheets. This accomplishment helped England secure their place in the 2026 World Cup. The Toffees currently sit eighth in the Premier League after seven matches.

The goalkeeper expressed his excitement about his new contract, stating, "I'm delighted to get it done—it's an extra two years, so four years in total." He shared his aspirations for a European adventure and winning silverware with Everton in the near future.

Pickford expressed his joy at extending his contract, saying it allows him to build a legacy at Everton. "I'm over the moon," he said. "It gives me the opportunity to build a legacy for myself here, move forward and build this club to where we want to be."

Reflecting on his journey from Sunderland as a young player to becoming a key figure at Everton, Pickford described it as a special time for him and his family. He believes that challenging times are behind them and is focused on building momentum as a team and club.

The manager's emphasis on maintaining last season's form into this one has been crucial. Pickford noted that they have started well and aim to continue building momentum. The goal is to restore Everton as a competitive team in Europe.

He acknowledged the difficulty of achieving these goals but emphasized their commitment to hard work as a club. "We want to have that direction and, hopefully, one day we'll lift some silverware as well," he added.

Story first published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 22:46 [IST]
