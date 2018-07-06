Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Jorge Mendes drops huge hint over Cristiano Ronaldo future

Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, July 6: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes says that if he does leave Real Madrid it will be for a "new stage and challenge".

Serie A champions Juventus are reported to have made a bid of £88million for Ronaldo, who is Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer after nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His future at the club has been shrouded in doubt ever since Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win a third straight Champions League in May.

The Portugal superstar spoke about the club in the past tense after that game when he said: "We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days."

With speculation heating up that a move to Italy is imminent, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has dropped the biggest hint yet that his client could make a dramatic switch.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo does leave Real Madrid, he will be eternally grateful to the club, the president, the whole team, the medical staff, the supporters and all the Madridistas around the world," he told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"It will only be for a new stage and a new challenge in his brilliant career."

Ronaldo joined Madrid in 2009 after six years with Manchester United, scoring 450 goals in 438 games for the Spanish giants.

Juventus share price surge

Ronaldo's reported move led to the Serie A club's share price surging.

The news has led to a surge for Juve's share price, which reached its highest point since mid-February.

At 1230 GMT, Juventus shares were trading 9 percent higher at 0.81 euros. Over the last three days, shares in the club have surged more than 20 percent in heavy trading volumes,

It has risen dramatically since reports of a move for Ronaldo started earlier this week.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue