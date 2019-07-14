Football

Jose Mourinho eager for return to football but only for 'right project'

By Opta
Jose Mourinho

London, July 14: Jose Mourinho is longing for a return to football management seven months after being sacked by Manchester United, but he is waiting for the "right project" to present itself.

Mourinho, 56, spent two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford but was unable to make United serious title challengers.

He was dismissed after a bad run of form, while he also attracted criticism from supporters for appearing to alienate several United players across his time at the helm.

Mourinho has been linked with numerous jobs since leaving United, with Benfica, Lyon and most recently Newcastle United said to have been interested.

But, after rejecting Newcastle speculation due to a desire to challenge for honours, Mourinho reiterated his plan to only accept the perfect offer.

When asked by Sky Sports if he was hungry to return to management, Mourinho said: "I am, but I will wait for the right club, for the right project.

"And, in the meantime, I am doing things I like to do. I prefer to work, but I like other sports and this is a good opportunity to enjoy (things other than football)."

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
