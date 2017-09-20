Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United duo for their superb display

Old Trafford, Sep 20: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed two of his midfield players Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini, insisting that they are currently on their best form of life.
The Red Devils have made a brilliant start to the season, winning five out of six games in all rivalries, with summer signing Matic as the most notable performer, twice acquiring himself the Man of the Match award.
On the other hand, big Belgian Fellaini also has brought upon an extra edge into the whenever he was called upon in the game and after the injury of Paul Pogba, the midfielder was preferred in the starting XI ahead of last year's player of the year Ander Herrera and veteran Michael Carrick.
And while talking about the absence of playing time for the likes of Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera up until this point, Mourinho suggested that both the players will get the required game time as the season is long but right now they can't make into the starting Xi as both the chosen players are currently in their best possible condition of all time.
'Herrera was Player of the Season and he is not starting matches. You know, that’s life at big clubs,’ Mourinho said.
'We gave Michael Carrick a contract because we think he’s a good player and an important player. He’s just on a team where I think, in this moment, Matic and Fellaini are in the best form that I have ever seen them.
'I never saw Matic playing so well. I never saw Fellaini playing so well.
'He (Carrick) is on a team with these two guys, playing absolutely phenomenal. For Carrick and for Ander, it’s just patience because their time will arrive.
'They are going to be important players for us, for sure. That’s the team, that’s the squad. We cannot play with (only) 11 guys.’
Manchester United will face Burton Albion in the Carabo cup in their next match and Mourinho also hinted both the players could feature in that game.