Jose Mourinho hopes to sign Manchester United defender on a temporary deal: Should Solskjaer let him go?

Bengaluru, July 16: New AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho is looking to raid his former club Manchester United this summer by signing defender Alex Telles on loan, although a deal for the 28-year-old looks to be complicated.
The Serie A side are in the market for a temporary replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola who suffered an Achilles tendon injury at Euro 2020. The setback will keep him out of action for a large portion of the next season and hence, reportedly Mourinho has asked the Roma board for a replacement- possibly Telles.
Telles’ last Season at Old Trafford
Telles arrived at Old Trafford last season to compete with Luke Shaw. However, the English international hugely improved form left him warming the benches on most occasions. He managed to put up just nine Premier League appearances and mostly played when Shaw was unavailable or rested. However, despite limited appearances, he managed to show off his crossing ability at times and provided two Premier League assists.
Transfer link
Roma are in the market for a short term-fix and reportedly will only try for Telles on a season-long loan deal. The Stadio Olimpico side regards Spinazzola highly hence, do not want to acquire someone for a long-term prospect.
Considering all such aspect, the deal looks to be pretty complicated as United have no intention of letting him leave on the loan while the player too may not fancy any move just after a year in England. But as per popular journalist Fabrizio Romano, Roma are still likely to try again in the next few days and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds eventually.
Should United let him leave?
Solskjaer is likely to retain Telles at any cost, as, if the club is to push for the league and cups, a strong squad is nearly as important as an excellent first 11. Telles has proved to be an outstanding squad player and his arrival surely have pushed Luke Shaw to such a high end.
Moreover, with youngster Brandon Williams almost certain to leave on loan this summer, United will not have any option at the left-back apart from Telles to compete with Shaw. Considering all such United would be right to reject any such offers from Roma and should keep the Brazilian at least for next season.