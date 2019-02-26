Football

Mourinho: I want to work with people I love

By
Jose Mourinho
Sacked by Manchester United in December, Jose Mourinho wants to avoid internal conflict at his next job.

London, February 26: Jose Mourinho revealed his next job in management would include working with people that he loves.

The Portuguese tactician has been without a coaching job since he was sacked by Manchester United in December.

Mourinho said he had already turned down a job due to a club's lack of ambition, adding his next move would be to an outfit that had people he enjoyed working with.

"If it is a club without ambition I wouldn't go. I refused because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level," the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss told The Telegraph.

"That is my second item . My first item is structural empathy. I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas.

"It was what I had at Inter. There are clubs like this. Normally, that is a very important part of a successful club."

Mourinho led United to a Europa League title, EFL Cup and Community Shield, but his side struggled to begin this season, leading to his exit.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
