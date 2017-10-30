Jose Mourinho slams Manchetser United supporters

Bengaluru, October 30: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has blamed the Red Devils fans for their lack of support towards top scorer, Romelu Lukaku.
Lukaku made a multi-million move from Everton this summer and since the very first day had been on the goal scorers list. However, for the last five matches, the Belgian has not found the back of the net and delivered mediocre performance against Liverpool and Spurs.
The striker is good at linkup play with his team-mates and almost broke his goal drought when he hit the post against Spurs, later he also provided an assist for Anthony Martial who scored the winner in the match.
However, there has been a lot of criticism for his lack of dominance against big teams but Mourinho now has come out to support of the Belgian and suggested he was unhappy at the reception from the home crowd towards Lukaku as he believes the forward is not underperforming.
He said: "I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don't support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference.
"I don't think it is fair at all. So I'm a bit disappointed -- but not with him. With him very pleased."
Mourinho also criticised some of the fans in the stadium indicating the slack he received while substituting Rashford for Martial and claimed that he is confused by such response.
“I really don't understand some reactions why,” he told. “Are they Red Devils? Sometimes I don't know because they work amazingly well.
"Today there were two strikers playing together against three top central defenders - the best we have in Europe - and their work was amazing. He scored with a bad shot but a bad shot sometimes can be a beautiful one."
"Sometimes he starts the match and his contribution is good. Maybe he is not scoring as many times as he does coming from the bench, but he is playing well, the same as Rashford, the same as Lukaku. I really don't understand some reactions why.”