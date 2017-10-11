Jose Mourinho spotted scouting Bundesliga midfielder

Bengaluru, October 11: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was seen scouting wonderkid Mijat Gacinovic in Serbia's 3-2 World Cup Qualifying defeat to Austria on Friday (October 6).
The Manchester United manager was spotted in the crowd, wearing a grey baseball cap. We rarely get to see Mourinho himself travelling to scout a player but when he does, it definitely means something.
First, there was some speculations that Mourinho was there to keep an eye on young Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio but the 22-year-old has not yet had a full cap for Serbia and was not in the squad.
And now The Mirror reports that the objective of Mourinho’s travel to Austria was to scout Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Gacinovic.
The 22-year-old has already become one of the most exciting prospects in the Bundesliga, which has even Bayern Munich to keep a close eye on him.
On the international scene, he has had a dream start to life netting two goals in two games.
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic played and scored for the Balkan nation in their World Cup qualifier, while West Ham star Marko Arnautovic scored against the country of his descent as Austria won 3-2.
And it could be Matic who had made Mourinho aware of the qualities of Gacinovic as Mourinho looks to bolster his midfield options next season.
The 22-year-old, who is contracted to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, is a versatile player who can play in any of the midfield roles.
Predominantly, he is a box to box midfielder possessing loads of energy. The Serb is not blessed with a big physique but he is an agile player with an eye for a pass.
Gacinovic is also capable of playing out wide on the flanks and has an eye for a cross. A midfielder who will offer plenty of options to the manager, he could be a great signing for the Red Devils if Mourinho’s interest turns concrete.