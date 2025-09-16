'Pakistan can be beaten by...': Irfan Pathan names Two IPL Franchises who can thrash Pakistan

Football Juan Mata Joins Melbourne Victory After Leaving Western Sydney Wanderers In A-League Move Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined Melbourne Victory after leaving Western Sydney Wanderers. His experience is expected to enhance the team's performance in the upcoming season. Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Juan Mata, a former midfielder for Chelsea and Manchester United, has signed with Melbourne Victory. This move comes after his stint with Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League. Mata initially moved to Australia last September following a brief appearance for Vissel Kobe in the J1 League during the 2023-24 season.

During his time with the Wanderers, Mata played 23 matches. He contributed one goal and three assists as the team secured fourth place in the 2024-25 regular season. However, they were eliminated early in the finals. Despite his contract ending, Mata will remain in Australia for another year with Melbourne Victory, who lost last season's grand final to Melbourne City by a single goal.

Arthur Diles, head coach of Melbourne Victory, expressed enthusiasm about Mata joining their squad. "We are incredibly fortunate to add someone of Juan's experience and character to the squad," he stated on the club's website. Diles believes Mata's leadership and understanding of football will greatly benefit the team.

Mata boasts an impressive career, having won both the World Cup and European Championship with Spain. His Premier League journey began with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, where he scored 18 goals and provided 27 assists over 82 appearances. During this period, he helped Chelsea secure victories in the Champions League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

After leaving Chelsea, Mata joined Manchester United. He made 196 Premier League appearances for them, scoring 34 goals and assisting in another 27. His contributions helped United win several trophies including the FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Europa League before his departure in 2022.

Since legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, only five players have surpassed Mata's league appearances for Manchester United: David de Gea (358), Marcus Rashford (287), Anthony Martial (209), Luke Shaw (202), and Bruno Fernandes (199).

Mata's move to Melbourne Victory is seen as a significant addition to their squad. His extensive experience at top clubs is expected to enhance their performance in upcoming seasons.