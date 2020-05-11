Football
June 1 earliest possible return for professional sport in England

By Peter Thompson

London, May 11: The UK government has announced that professional sport will not be staged in England until June 1 at the earliest.

Coronavirus: Division threatens Premier League 'project restart'

A meeting between the warring Premier League clubs was scheduled for Monday with tension mounting over the divisive 'Project Restart’ plan to finish the Premier League season, which has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League aims to return in June and after the government stated on Monday that professional sport will not start till June, earliest, the league could be held behind closed doors.

Coronavirus: Third Brighton and Hove Albion player tests positive

Premier League have 92 fixtures remaining to complete the season and the concerns have been growing for the long time whether Europe’s top league will be able to finish the season.

With Bundesliga scheduled to return from May 16, hopes were raised that the Premier League could also return soon. But the condition in UK is not favourable and it could be a while before the league resumes, if at all.

Britain’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has passed 30,000 this week and has become the worst hit country in Europe.

Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
