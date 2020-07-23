Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Klopp enjoyed 'absolutely special' Premier League trophy presentation

By Dejan Kalinic

Liverpool, July 23: Jurgen Klopp enjoyed the "absolutely special" presentation as Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday (July 22).

Liverpool recorded a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea at Anfield before being presented the trophy after winning their first league title in 30 years.

While no fans were in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, families were allowed in to watch the trophy lift.

Klopp said it was a memorable moment, while also praising his team's performance.

"Absolutely special ... we don't compare as we haven't won it before," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"It could have been better [and] we know that and it could have been worse if we had not won … these boys are so special.

"I couldn't be more proud of them throwing in a performance like this on the pitch in an open game, obviously, but nice, nice goals. Incredible goals, super football in moments and I loved the game so we could enjoy so far and will enjoy the rest of the night."

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were on the scoresheet in Liverpool's win.

Klopp added: "It was absolutely great, absolutely great. It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium. They were not allowed for the game, but for the trophy lift it was allowed.

"We knew they were in the stadium, but because of the lights we didn't see them, but I knew my family – which I didn't see for a pretty long time – was here which made it even more special because you want to share these moments with loved ones. All my loved ones were around me with the players, the staff and the people I work with. My family means a lot to me, so it was really, really special in that moment. I loved the moment – and the boys did.

"It's strange, you stand on a stage and there is nobody – not nobody, but not as many as you would imagine in a situation like that – but I have to say, the people who organised it made the best of it.

"If it would have been the last game – win today and we are champions – then we wouldn't have had the opportunity to go on the Kop. I was never on the Kop before, it was pretty special and I think it makes sense in the moment when the people are not in that we use the Kop to celebrate it with them together in our hearts. It was really good."

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEC 3 - 1 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue