Jurgen Klopp blasts Liverpool attack for draw with Newcastle United

Anfield, Oct 2: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his frustration at his players after they missed a host of chances in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.
Liverpool had as many as 17 shots on goal over the 90 minutes but only two of them were on target. They also dominated possession with 68 percent of the ball. This has been the story of the Reds for quite some time now and Klopp is deeply concerned with it.
Liverpool were unable to get the second goal after Philippe Coutinho’s excellent long-range effort and Klopp’s unhappiness with his players was evident.
Klopp said: "I am disappointed, frustrated, whatever you want. Away at Newcastle for each team will be a difficult place to play.
"We scored a wonderful goal and created wonderful chances.
"We shot the ball over the goal even when it was empty. We created five or six outstanding, big chances. Usually, we score with one of them. I didn’t see one more chance for Newcastle.
"They got one chance and scored. That doesn’t feel too fair. We had a clear penalty. I don’t know what he has to do – pull the shirt off him?
"If you don’t help yourself no one else helps you. It will be like this until we score. We play like this it makes sense that we play like this usually we score in situations like this. We have to accept this and carry on."
Klopp’s counterpart Rafa Benitez was full of praise for his Newcastle players after they came from behind to earn a creditable point.
The former Liverpool said: ”When you get just one point at home we cannot be happy but against a top six like Liverpool, creating so many chances, you have to be a little bit happy.
“The way our players were working, tackling and trying to win every ball was fantastic.
"We have two or three situations when we could be more composed on the ball but we lost these situations. This could make a difference if we can score then they are under pressure and can make mistakes.”