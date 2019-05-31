Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool were like starved wolves against Barcelona – Klopp

By Opta
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, May 31: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened his players to starved wolves in their remarkable Champions League semi-final turnaround against Barcelona as they prepare to face Tottenham.

The Reds tussle with Spurs at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday in a bid to be crowned European champions for the sixth time.

That they are even in the final is an achievement in itself, as Liverpool went into the second leg of their clash with Barca 3-0 down from the first meeting in Camp Nou, seemingly staring at an end to their adventure.

But a stunning performance at Anfield on May 7 saw Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum score two apiece in a 4-0 win, with the crucial goal coming 11 minutes from time and securing progress to the final.

Klopp puts that comeback partly down to the performances of "madmen".

"It was not about progress, it was all about winning the second leg," Klopp told Sport1. "We knew we played a good game in Barcelona but ​​clearly lost, and at home we had to play a very good game and win.

"Then, as the game progresses, we see if we can get a score that will give us the chance to completely turn things around just before the end. It turned out that we were full of joyful anticipation for the game.

"We were up for it, even though it was the third game in six days. Then it helped that it was Barcelona and that it was the Champions League and you don't have to think about anything else, because the self-motivation of the players is of course huge.

"What happened then is football and not possible without luck. We needed a good goalkeeper, we needed a sensational defence and we needed a lot of courage to go through as we did.

"When I saw how we started, I had the impression that we had a couple of wolves on the field who had not eaten anything for eight weeks. They really did go like madmen."

More JURGEN KLOPP News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 2 - May 31 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue