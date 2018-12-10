Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UCL preview: Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli

By
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool face a must-win clash against Napoli and Jurgen Klopp wants Anfield to deliver.

London, December 10: Jurgen Klopp called on Liverpool's fans to produce an electric atmosphere when his side host Napoli in a must-win Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool are facing elimination in Group C, needing a win over the Serie A outfit to have any chance of progressing.

Liverpool-Napoli will be tactical warfare between Klopp and Ancelotti - Riise

Liverpool are in some form, sitting top of the Premier League after claiming three successive wins since their defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fixtures | Results | Points table

Klopp is eager to see the club's fans lift his side, who suffered a 0-1 loss to Napoli when the teams met in October.

"We were not good in Napoli so the first thing we want to do is show that we are better than how we played there," he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"Again, we are going to ask for Anfield and call on the fans to help us – it is a really massive game.

"It would be really cool if the crowd was on its feet, it's a big one and our people know that. I know they will already be warming up.

"We know how big the atmosphere can be and hopefully we see that. We did everything we could to qualify for this tournament again and we know we have a chance to go through with specific results even though this Champions League campaign so far was not really ours."

If PSG beat Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool need a 1-0 win – or a victory by two or more goals – against Napoli to progress.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue