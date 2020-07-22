Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Klopp: Liverpool's Premier League title win one of the biggest stories in football history

By Dejan Kalinic
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpools Premier League title win this season is one of the big stories in football history
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Premier League title win this season is "one of the big stories in football history

London, July 22: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Premier League title win this season is "one of the big stories in football history".

Liverpool finally ended their wait for another league title this year, clinching their first since 1990 after a stunning campaign.

After their final home game of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday, Liverpool will be presented the Premier League trophy.

Klopp, who has also won the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup at the helm, believes the club's title success will go down in history.

"I always thought it would be much nicer to win the league pretty early than going to a Champions League final where everything goes to this specific point – all or nothing," the Liverpool manager told UK newspapers.

"Now we won the league seven matches before the season ends, which is absolutely incredible.

"It's 100 per cent the moment when we get the trophy which will be what it’s all about. I think it's one of the big stories in football history."

With two games remaining in their league season, Liverpool are 15 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp feels the club's success is extra special, saying: "If somebody would have had the chance to decide, OK, you can become a champion in any country this year and you can decide which team you can do it with – I think you want to have it very special.

"If you could make it make your choice, the choice would have been Liverpool FC, because it was the one which everybody wants to be part of and we are lucky enough to be part of this."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SAS 1 - 2 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue