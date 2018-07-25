Jurgen Klopp to offload players to balance books

Bengaluru, July 25: It has been quite a busy transfer season for Liverpool. With the Reds spending quite some cash on their new recruits, Jurgen Klopp has potentially made a title-winning Premier League side. And not only with new recruits, Klopp has also offered his best performers some new contracts to ward off any interest from other European clubs.
The Reds have added four new faces to their squad ahead of 2018-19, including Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaquiri and Alisson Becker, while Emre Can and Danny Ward have departed on permanent transfers. According to the Mirror's David Anderson, Liverpool are looking to raise as much as £100 million by offloading either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet in the goalkeeping department, as well as fringe players Pedro Chirivella, Sheyi Ojo, Marko Grujic, Lazar Markovic and Ben Woodburn.
These player recruits have cost Klopp around £170 million, including a world record transfer fee £65 million for a goalkeeper in AS Roma’s Alisson Becker. Back in January, the Merseyside outfit also splashed out £75 million to sign center-back Virgil van Dijk. But the German coach needs to balance his squad and also maintain the expense sheet, prompting him to off-load some players. Top of the list are Divock Origi and Danny Ings who could fetch some good cash given their age.
Speaking during an extended interview at the team hotel in Charlotte, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “When all the players are back the squad is big, so it is clear they all need opportunities to play.
“In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see 'in this or this situation, I can play in the team' and all that stuff. I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what time will show."