Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City could win title by January

Bengaluru, October 29: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side are already out of the title race and also thinks Manchester City could win it by January.
The Reds chief has watched his side slump to a string of disappointing results, most recently the 4-1 hammering away to Tottenham last weekend.
Klopp all-but conceded defeat to the title in a recent press onference and said Liverpool are too far behind already.
Klopp revealed: "Not at the moment of course. We are too far away from the top of the table.
"Everyone expects that kind of development as long as you can be champions.
"But when it looks like you can't be then it's quite quick exactly like it was last year.
"We know we have to improve and we know we concede too much goals.
"That's 100 per cent and we don't ignore that you cannot fix the problem with one or two players.
"You have to do it better as a team."
Klopp also said that he believes Manchester City could have the Premier League title wrapped up by January with the form they are in and with their ability to dominate games.
He said: "Ask Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when does he think...
"At this moment it looks like they are champions in January or something but it's not about doing it this way or doing it that way.
"It's about doing it the right way for your own team.
"That's the one thing and we have to respect what the other teams and they do a very good job, too."
Liverpool won their Premier League clash against Huddersfield on Saturday (October 28) by 3-1 but they still have a long way to go to get into in the title race. More importantly, the teams above them do not look like they will have lapse anytime soon.