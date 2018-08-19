Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool players to respect his squad rotations

Bengaluru, August 19: With some high profile signings, Liverpool currently hold a lot of depth in their squad but manager Jurgen Klopp has fired a warning to his team stating his squad must accept the squad rotation policy.
In the last game week, Liverpool kept out defender Alberto Moreno and Dominic Solanke from the 18 man squad. Moreover, when defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip will return from injury in the coming weeks the competition will increase.
With so many options to choose from, the German manager might face some big selection headache in the coming stages of the season. However, he has now firmly stated that he will select the team every matchday on the basis of training only and the results might as well see some of the big names missing out on several matchdays. Moreover, he declared he will not show sympathy for anyone who has a problem with constant changes to his team selection.
“Whatever happens on August 31, it is clear that is the squad for the next four months until January...but I cannot make people happy,” Klopp told.
“Who cannot be happy being part of the squad at Liverpool, I cannot help. What I can do is say everyone who trains on his highest level has a big chance to be an important part of the team, to stay in the team and all these things. That makes us happy.
“If someone has a problem with it, he will have a problem with me because he does not respect the situation. There are more difficult things in life than not being in a match squad for a day. There are much more difficult problems in the world.
“You always have a chance to change the situation when you are part of the squad. The ideal size of the squad is eleven and no one injured. Then they are all happy, a little bit exhausted, but all happy.
“If you have 12 then you already have one who thinks, 'Why am I out?’ That is how it is.”
Liverpool began their league season with a thumping 4-0 win over West Ham last week. Jurgen Klopp will next travel to Palace on Tuesday with a view to maintain their form further.
Defender Dejan Lovren is expected to be out of contention for the game with an abdominal strain but Joel Matip, the other prime central defensive option, is back to full training hence available for selection once again.