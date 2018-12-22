Football

Juventus agree new €408m partnership with Adidas

By Opta
Juventus have entered into a new deal with Adidas
Turin, December 22: Juventus have announced an extension to their partnership with Adidas which will bring in a minimum of €408million over eight years.

The Serie A champions' original six-year deal with the sportswear giant was due to expire in June 2021, but the new agreement will run from the start of next season until the end of the 2026-27.

Juve will also receive royalty payments when a threshold of sales is achieved and performance bonuses.

The club also announced Adidas have rewarded them with a €15m bonus that will be paid prior to the end of 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 3:40 [IST]
