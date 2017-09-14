Juventus CEO plays down talks of signing Andres Iniesta

New Delhi, Sep 14: Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has played down the talks of the Old Lady's swoop of Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta after he emphasized that the midfielder will sign a new contract with Barcelona this season.
Iniesta's current contract is due to expire next summer and some of the reports suggested that he could be tempted to move away.
The 33-year-old earlier in August also had revealed that first time in his career he is reviewing his future options and could move out of the club after making his debut in 2002.
The midfielder was linked with a move to his former team mate Xavi's cash riched league in Qatar as well as MLS. Although there were also reports that Italian Giants Juventus can make an approach for the midfielder next season when he will be a free agent.
However, the Juventus official has now poured cold water over speculation and hinted that the midfielder is due to sign a new contract at the Catalan club.
Speaking to La Sexta, Marotta said: “Iniesta is an amazing footballer but he is contracted with Barcelona.
“He is going to sign a contract extension with them as well, he is on very good terms with the board and he is a very important footballer for his club so I don’t see Iniesta leave Barcelona in the future.
“I think he will stay at Barcelona.”
Inistea has been at the club since 1996 and made over 450 appearances for the club, winning eight La Liga titles as well four Champions League winners medals.
The midfielder also on a song in their last encounter between Juventus in the Champions League this week where his team won 3-0. A double strike from Lionel Messi and a goal from Ivan Rakitic ensured their victory against the Italian champions who humiliated them last time in the Champions league quarter final.