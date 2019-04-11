Football

Juventus ready to battle Real Madrid for Paul Pogba

By
Paul Pogba set for Manchester United exit?
Bengaluru, April 11: Serie A champions Juventus are refusing to end their interest in re-signing their former midfield maestro Paul Pogba, despite having three bids for him rejected by Manchester United last summer.

The Frenchman left Turin in the summer of 2016 and returned to Old Trafford having departed there for Italy four years earlier.

Pogba has been heavily linked with another exit from Manchester United this summer and the club's potential failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could speed up his departure.

According to reports in Italy, Juventus are extremely keen on bringing him back to Turin and had launched three bids for him last summer.

Manchester United swiftly rejected all three and new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for him to stay and be part of his new-look team after a squad overhaul this summer.

The rejection has not deterred Juventus though and they are still said to be considering another move for Pogba at the end of the season.

They, however, will face stiff competition from Real Madrid though with Zinedine Zidane desperate to sign his fellow countryman.

Zidane, who recently returned to the Bernabeu for a second spell in charge, has been promised an enormous transfer budget as he plans to revamp the Real Madrid squad.

However, Solskjaer insisted Pogba will still be a United player next season on the eve of their Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona.

The Norwegian insisted that the club's record signing is going nowhere as he looks to Pogba for a performance befitting his status as one of the world's best midfielders after he was sent off in first leg of the last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain and suspended for the return game.

"Paul is looking forward to tomorrow (Wednesday night)," said Solskjaer, who won the job on a permanent basis after excelling as caretaker.

"He's a Man United player, one of our big performers on the big stage. His game against PSG was not his greatest moment. He's only focused on playing tomorrow and I cannot not see him not playing for Man United next season.

"Everyone has to perform and Paul at his best can run a game like this. You expect him to put his stamp on this. Paul's job is to be the creator, so of course I expect him to perform tomorrow."

Full Time: MUN 0 - 1 BAR
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019

