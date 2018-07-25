Juventus release astonishing reports of Cristiano Ronaldo’s medical

Bengaluru, July 25: Age is one of the most important elements for any football player. The amount of exercise and training they go through, players are considered to be way past their peak even at 30 years of age. But Cristiano Ronaldo seems to age like fine wine, or this is at least what his recent medical reports from Turin suggest.
At 33 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is far from being way past his prime. His medical at Juventus is in fact comparing his body to that of a 20-year old player. Cristiano Ronaldo has an astonishing 7% body fat and an incredible 50% muscle mass, which is significantly better than his fellow professionals of that specific age group. Players in their prime usually have 10-12% fat and don’t exceed a muscle mass of 46%. Ronaldo, compared to his counter parts appears to be a beast with these figures. Additionally, the 33-year-old ran 33.98km at the World Cup, which was faster than anyone at the tournament.
This is not the first time Ronaldo has put so much focus on his physique. His former Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand had also said exactly how much emphasis Ronaldo puts on his body. Rio said that Ronaldo was the first person he’d seen to employ a nutritionist, a chef, a physiologist at his house as full-time employees.
Ronaldo has lived up to the reputation. With his personal record transfer to Juventus, Ronaldo has shifted base to Turin. But he has no signs on any compromise to his fitness. Ronaldo is going to bring his €2m NASA machine to his new home in Turin. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Portugal international is keen for the space age machinery, which allows him to work-out in the absence of gravity, to be delivered from Madrid.