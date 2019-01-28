Juventus sporting director accidentally leaks transfer targets

Bengaluru, January 28: Serie A leaders Juventus appear to have had their transfer plans revealed after sporting director Fabio Paratici unconsciously left a list of potential targets in a torn sheet at a restaurant, according to a report.
According to Italian Newspaper Il Tempo, sporting director Fabio Paratici was having lunch at a restaurant and a fan in the restaurant observed him minutely. As per the report, the Italian director made a rough account of Juventus' transfer list in the restaurant in Milan but tore up the pieces of the list before he left.
However, the fan later reportedly pulled the pieces together to discover a list of players the Bianconeri are targeting which have been arranged in accordance with the age-groups and profiles.
Zaniolo e Milinkovic È saccheggio Juve! https://t.co/fIlVUI2QOe #zaniolo #milinkovic #Juventus #paratici #Roma #Lazio #mercato #iltempoquotidiano @aleaus81 pic.twitter.com/8XotrWR9WT— IL TEMPO (@tempoweb) January 27, 2019
20-year-old Turkish international defender Merih Demiral tops the list in the chart who plays for Alanyaspor, in Turkey Süper Lig League and he is rated as a €7million signing. Further below the sheet, 18-year-old Venezia midfielder is listed as a potential €3m purchase.
But the most prominent in the list is that of Fiorentina hotshot Federico Chiesa. The young Italian 21-year-old winger is one of the hottest prospect in world football and has been attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest club. Looks like Juventus too are now weighing up a bid for him who is listed alongside a €50m price tag in the torn paper.
Apart from them, there are also other several names in the list of targets with Genoa's Argentine defender Cristian Romero and Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, both valued at €20m each.
Juventus have always been active in the market to lure young players with shrewd deals and looking at all the alleged options, they seem to be well on it to build for the future afresh.
Although, it is still unconfirmed if what was recorded on this piece of paper was really the handwriting of the Juventus sporting director and if it does actually contain names that the club are targetting.