BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Football Juventus Squad Ready To Compete In Champions League And Serie A This Season Igor Tudor expresses confidence in Juventus' ability to manage both Champions League and Serie A commitments this season. Following a strong start, the team aims to maintain momentum against Genoa while facing formidable European opponents. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Igor Tudor is optimistic about Juventus' ability to balance their commitments in the Champions League and Serie A this season. The team has been drawn against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Benfica in the group stage of Europe's top competition. Juventus had a strong finish last season under Tudor, securing fourth place in Serie A and qualifying for the 2025-26 Champions League.

Juventus began their current Serie A campaign with a 2-0 victory over Parma, thanks to goals from Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic. Despite Andrea Cambiaso's late red card, the win marked their fifth consecutive home victory in Serie A since late 2023. Tudor is pleased with the team's performance but anticipates a challenging match against Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Tudor expressed confidence in his squad's mental readiness for the demanding schedule ahead. "The Champions League matches will be tough, but exciting and challenging," he stated. "When you hear that music, everything changes." He believes that Juventus can handle both league and European commitments effectively.

Genoa's Aaron Martin is expected to play a crucial role after providing seven assists in Serie A this year. His creativity, especially from set-pieces, will be vital for Genoa's attack. For Juventus, Jonathan David aims to continue his impressive start after scoring on his debut against Parma. If he scores against Genoa, he will join Carlos Tevez and Randal Kolo Muani as players who scored in their first two Serie A matches for Juventus since 1994-95.

Tudor remains focused on maintaining a positive atmosphere within the team. "The feelings after Parma are positive," he said. "I saw a team that was on point and always focused." He emphasised the importance of continuity and developing a clear identity on the pitch.

Match Prediction: Juventus Favoured

Juventus have dominated recent encounters with Genoa, remaining unbeaten in nine of their last ten meetings (W7 D2). Their only loss came in May 2022. Under Tudor's leadership, Juventus have avoided defeat in nine out of ten Serie A matches (W6 D3), winning their last three games consecutively.

Defensively, Juventus have been solid, not conceding in their last three league matches against Genoa. They aim to keep clean sheets in consecutive opening games for the first time since 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. However, they have struggled defensively away from home recently, managing only one shutout in their last 13 away league games.

Genoa could draw both of their opening Serie A games for only the third time ever if they manage another draw here. Historically, they achieved this feat during the 1992-93 and 1962-63 seasons.

Opta Win Probability

According to Opta statistics, Juventus have a 49.5% chance of winning against Genoa. The probability of a draw stands at 26.8%, while Genoa's chances are calculated at 23.6%. These figures highlight Juventus as favourites heading into this fixture based on recent form and historical performance against Genoa.

As Juventus prepare for another busy season balancing domestic and European competitions, Tudor's leadership will be crucial in guiding them through these challenges successfully while maintaining high performance levels across all fronts.