Juventus star Claudio Marchisio could make his way to MLS

Bengaluru, March 30: Italian and Juventus midfield maestro Claudio Marchisio could reportedly become the next big-name footballer to try his luck in the Major League Soccer in the United States.
The star Juventus midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to make a decision on his future. Italian media outlet Libero claims Marchisio will make a decision in the coming weeks on whether to extend his stay with boyhood club Juventus for another season.
But should the 32-year-old decide to call time on his stint in Turin, he will have the chance to immediately seal a deal to the Big Apple after seeing former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic join LA Galaxy.
New York City are no strangers to entertaining some of Europe’s top veterans despite only forming in 2015. Frank Lampard and Marchisio's former teammate Andrea Pirlo have both played for the club, while David Villa continues to shine in attack under boss Patrick Vieira.
Marchisio would add even more class and quality to the side, with the ace once regarded as the best central midfielder on the continent despite currently spending most of his time on the sidelines.
A number of injuries in recent years have reduced his playing time at Juventus, with Marchisio making just 11 Serie A appearances this season.
With the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi ahead of him in the pecking order, Marchisio could decide the time is right to finally enjoy a new experience.
A number of younger players are also coming through at Juventus, such as Rodrigo Bentancur and Juventus are closing in on the free transfer of Emre Can of Liverpool as well.
Juventus are also in the mix for a number of other midfielders like Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, Milinkovic Savic.
However, Juventus will also have another big task in their hands in the summer as Miralem Pjanic is the next big target of PSG who have already started discussion with the Bosnian's agent.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.