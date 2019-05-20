Juventus contact Klopp to replace Allegri

Bengaluru, May 20: Serie A champions Juventus reportedly contacted Jurgen Klopp to try and lure the German to take over this summer but were disappointed with the response.
According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, the Serie A side were keen on hiring Klopp who has done miracles at Liverpool following his equally impressive stint with Borussia Dortmund boss as the manager.
The Old Lady confirmed on Friday (May 17) that Max Allegri will leave the club at the end of the season. He won five Serie A titles in five years but could not clinch a Champions League crown, despite reaching two finals.
It is understood, though, that Liverpool manager Klopp snubbed any approaches in favour of staying at Anfield.
Palmeri tweeted: "BOOM! Klopp has been contacted by Juventus, but with no consequence."
Of course, Klopp would surely have very little interest in moving away from the club he loves and where he is adored by fans and players alike.
He is a different kind of a manager and his project with Liverpool is a long-term one which is getting better and better day by day.
This season, they finished the Premier League campaign with club record points tally of 97 but still finished just one point behind Manchester City who were crowned champions on the final day.
After running Manchester City so close in the league this season, he will be hopeful Liverpool can go one better next term and lift the Premier League for the first time.
But the Reds still have their second Champions League final in two seasons to look forward to still.
They were beaten by Real Madrid last year and will be desperate to make amends, and make it European Cup No6, when they face Tottenham on June 1.
With Klopp off the cards, Antonio Conte is currently the favourite to take over at the Allianz Stadium this summer.
The Italian spent three years at the club before taking the national team job and then moving to Chelsea and he was replaced by Allegri.
Conte is still out of work after leaving Stamford Bridge last summer but is expected to return to management soon.
Current Blues boss and fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri's name has also been mentioned while Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino could also be targets for Juventus.