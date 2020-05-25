Kai Havertz Bundesliga 2019-20 numbers compared with every Liverpool midfielder

Bengaluru, May 25: Liverpool have continuously been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner but the Premier League leaders also keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.
The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects of German football over the last two seasons and naturally alerted some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs in the process, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
But the Reds could use Jurgen Klopp's German connection to tempt him at Anfield as per reports. Havertz has mostly played as a number 10 this term but he is capable of playing anywhere across the midfield. Signing him would add goals from midfield whilst he would also add some much-needed youthful enthusiasm to Klopp's squad. However, will he be an upgrade over the current Liverpool options?
Below we compare Liverpool's all central midfielders of this season with the Bayer Leverkusen youngster.
Liverpool midfield option includes - Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum. (James Milner and Fabinho are excluded from the list. Milner has mostly played as a fullback in last two seasons while Fabinho has mostly played as a defensive midfielder. Both hence are out of the comparison metrics.)
Goal involvement
Havertz has scored more goals and managed more assists than any other Liverpool midfielder this season. Although him playing in more central attacking position upfront could be a big reason behind those impressive numbers. The German has recorded ten goals and five assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances to date at a rate of a goal or an assist every 135.6 minutes.
Liverpool's most productive midfielder this season is their skipper Jordan Henderson. He has recorded three goals and five assists at a rate of one every 236.3 minutes. Oxlade-Chamberlain with 3 goals at one every 370 minutes, Keita with one goal and one assist at one every 184 minutes, Lallana with one goal and one assist at one every 187 minutes and Wijnaldum with three goals at one every 777.3 minutes are all behind him.
Chance creation
In terms of chance creation, Havertz again tops the list. He has averaged 2.2 chances per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga this season. Liverpool's Keita although is not too far behind him with 2.0 chances created per 90 in PL, followed by Henderson (1.2), Oxlade-Chamberlain (1.1), Lallana (1.0) and Wijnaldum (0.4).
Successful passes
In terms of successful passes, however, Havertz is only third in this category. Wijnaldum has a successful pass rate of 90.9% greater than Keita’s 88.9%. Havertz has managed 86.6% pass success which is followed by Oxlade-Chamberlain (83.1%), Henderson (84.5% and Lallana (85.7%).
Tackles per 90
The German playmaker is not that much great in the defensive work rate and could find himself in the bottom of the number of tackled made per 90 compared to other Liverpool midfielder. He has only made 0.7 tackles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga which is bettered by all Liverpool midfielders in this order- Lallana (4.6), Keita (3.9), Henderson (2.6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (1.1) and Wijnaldum (1.0).
Interceptions per 90
His interception per 90 is pretty poor compared to other Liverpool options. Keita has made the most number of interception per 90 with 1.5 interceptions per 90 followed by Oxlade-Chamberlain (1.4), Lallana (1.2), Henderson (1.1) and Wijnaldum (0.6) while Havertz has managed only 0.1 per 90.
Going by the above data summary, the prospect of having Havertz in the No. 10 role could be the perfect ingredient for an attacking build-up with the combination of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Although, the youngster has to adapt well to the physicality of English football. In the defensive segment, he would have to work on if he were to move to Liverpool.
(Data from agency inputs and whoscored)