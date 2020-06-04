Kaio Jorge’s profile - the player linked with Chelsea and Juventus

Bengaluru, June 4: There has been an emergence of Brazilian footballers in Europe's top division and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping any time soon.
The likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior have already started making a name for themselves in Real Madrid while another group of talent like Yan Couto, Reinier Jesus, Gabriel Veron are waiting in the line to follow their paths in the biggest stages.
Another such talent who could also dive into the limelight soon is Kaio Jorge of Santos. The teenager who turned 18 in January, has six top-flight appearances and one senior goal to his name, but his level of play is already being noticed by big European clubs. As per reports, Chelsea and Juventus have expressed interest while Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs open at the moment.
The Brazilian teenage starlet is not a very known face and here are a couple of things you need to know about the player.
1) Jorge came through the ranks at Santos before making his professional debut for the first-team in September 2018 just as a 16-year-old. He made his debut in a 1-0 home defeat to Atlético Paranaense becoming the sixth youngest debutant in the club's history.
2) Jorge has been a regular in Brazil's youth ranks. He has bagged seven goals in 11 caps for the Brazil U17s, having scored five of those in the FIFA U17 World Cup last year as he took home the Bronze Boot.
3) The youngster is dubbed as the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo’ for his similar playing style and skilful display on the pitch.
4) Last January the youngster put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal to remain at the club. His release clause reportedly has been set at £69million.
5) Prior to the coronavirus, Juventus reportedly prepared a €20m offer for the attacker but Santos demanded more money. However, now with the likes of Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen also joining the race, they may have to increase their bid.
6) He shares the same representative as former Chelsea pair Oscar and David Luiz. The Blues have done plenty of business with agent Giuliano Bertolucci over the years and could use their relationship to bring Jorge to west London.