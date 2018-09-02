Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kalidou Koulibaly signs new five-year Napoli deal

Posted By: OPTA
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Naples, September 2: Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a new five-year contract with Napoli, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old centre-back has committed his future to the Italian club until June 30, 2023.

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with Chelsea for much of the last year and Maurizio Sarri's move to Stamford Bridge encouraged talk that he could follow him to the Premier League.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed in August that he had rejected three €90million offers from English clubs for a player he considers to be "the best defender in the world, probably".

It has been speculated there could be a release clause in the region of €100m in Koulibaly's new deal, although Napoli did not disclose any such details.

The Senegal international has made 125 appearances in Serie A since signing from Genk in 2014, scoring eight goals.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 4 - 1 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue