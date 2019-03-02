Football

Kane becomes all-time leading scorer in Premier League north London derbies

By Opta
HarryKane - Cropped

London, March 2: Harry Kane became the record goalscorer in Premier League matches between Tottenham and Arsenal with his equaliser at Wembley on Saturday.

Spurs were trailing to Aaron Ramsey's 16th-minute opener, which came following a defensive error from Davinson Sanchez, when Kane converted from the penalty spot 74 minutes in, having seen an earlier header correctly disallowed for offside.

The goal was Kane's ninth in as many league outings against the Gunners and saw him claim the record outright from Emmanuel Adebayor, who featured for both clubs and netted eight times in 13 league derby appearances.

In all competitions, only Adebayor and Bobby Smith, both on 10 goals, have scored more often than Kane in this fixture.

There was some controversy around the penalty, though, with Kane in an offside position when he was barged over by Shkodran Mustafi while trying to reach Christian Eriksen's free-kick.

Kane, recently recovered from an ankle injury, was cleared to play against Arsenal following an altercation with Cesar Azpilicueta during the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday, where the striker appeared to move his head towards the defender as tempers frayed at Stamford Bridge.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
