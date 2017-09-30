Kane hits two more to draw level with Ronaldo and Messi

Football
London, September 30: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane's stunning September continued with two goals in their impressive 4-0 Premier League win at promoted Huddersfield Town today (September 30).

Kane, who netted 13 goals for club and country this month including a Champions League hat-trick at Apoel Nicosia, opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a confident finish after robbing Town defender Chris Loewe.

His feat equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Cristiano Ronaldo (October, 2010) and Lionel Messi (March, 2012).

Ben Davies made it 2-0, firing home after another slip-up from the unfortunate Loewe in the 23rd minute before Kane grabbed his second in spectacular fashion.

The England forward left two markers for dead on the edge of the penalty area with a clever body swerve and fired an unstoppable shot into the corner.

Spurs added a fourth in stoppage-time when substitute Moussa Sissoko finished off a counter-attack after good work from Son Heung-min and Davies.

The phenomenal England striker has now scored 13 goals in his last six away league games.

Story first published: Saturday, September 30, 2017, 20:06 [IST]
