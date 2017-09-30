Kane hits two more to draw level with Ronaldo and Messi

London, September 30: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane's stunning September continued with two goals in their impressive 4-0 Premier League win at promoted Huddersfield Town today (September 30).
Kane, who netted 13 goals for club and country this month including a Champions League hat-trick at Apoel Nicosia, opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a confident finish after robbing Town defender Chris Loewe.
🗣 @HKane: "It's been a good month, one of the best I've had. It's been a good month for the team and it's a shame it's ending." #COYS pic.twitter.com/bT3fVmBFzf— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 30, 2017
His feat equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Cristiano Ronaldo (October, 2010) and Lionel Messi (March, 2012).
13 - This equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) & Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in Oct 2010). Peers. https://t.co/CJmXkdNoHk— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017
Ben Davies made it 2-0, firing home after another slip-up from the unfortunate Loewe in the 23rd minute before Kane grabbed his second in spectacular fashion.
The England forward left two markers for dead on the edge of the penalty area with a clever body swerve and fired an unstoppable shot into the corner.
Spurs added a fourth in stoppage-time when substitute Moussa Sissoko finished off a counter-attack after good work from Son Heung-min and Davies.
The phenomenal England striker has now scored 13 goals in his last six away league games.