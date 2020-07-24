Football
Benzema had the best season of his career – FFF president Le Graet

By Dejan Kalinic
Karim Benzema

Paris, July 24: French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet praised Real Madrid star Karim Benzema for his "exceptional season".

Benzema has scored 26 goals in 47 games this season to help Madrid win LaLiga, while they are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Despite his form, Benzema last played for France in 2015 and Le Graet said in November last year the forward had played his last game for the national team.

But the FFF president was still full of praise for the 32-year-old's performances this season.

"He's had an exceptional season with Real," Le Graet told RMC Sport on Thursday.

"I have already congratulated [Zinedine] Zidane who is his coach. He is one of the best players today, over the season he has just completed.

"The best? It is not up to me to judge because I haven't seen all the games, but in my opinion he had the best season of his career."

Madrid are due to be in action next on August 7, when they will face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Premier League giants recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
