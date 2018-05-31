Football

Benzema hits back after FFF president backs World Cup omission

Posted By:
Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema

Paris, May 31: Karim Benzema slammed French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet for showing his "true face" by supporting Didier Deschamps' decision to leave the Real Madrid striker out of France's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has not been picked by his country since October 2015, having been investigated in relation to an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Although Deschamps has in the past suggested the door is not closed to Benzema, his ongoing absence has often raised questions.

Le Graet was asked about Benzema's omission from the World Cup squad in a recent interview and, despite previously saying he would not comment on the situation, he surmised that France now play a certain "style of play and we cannot go back".

And his comments did not escape the attention of an angered Benzema.

He wrote on his official Twitter account: "Mr Graet, with all due respect, you've lost an opportunity to remain silent.

"I've discovered your true face, and this isn't the one that said he appreciated me and wouldn't discuss the subject of team selections!"

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16 in Kazan.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue