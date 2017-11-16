Kerala Blasters find a mentor in Sandip Nandy ahead of ISL opener against ATK

Kochi, Nov 16: Before Kerala Blasters kick off their fourth edition in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday (November 17) by facing Kolkata franchise ATK at home here, the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned side has found a mentor from West Bengal.
Sandip Nandy is one of the most senior footballers in the home-grown football league. The former Indian international goalkeeper, who even at the age of 43 seems indomitable with sheer brilliance under the bars in all the last three Leagues.
Even the Dutch coach of Kerala Blasters, Rene Meulensteen, has acknowledged Sandip’s dedication and his contribution to Kerala Blasters. More importantly, Sachin Tendulkar while giving a motivational message to his footballers, a couple of days back in Kochi, praised Sandip and requested him to take charge of motivating the team and giving advice.
Meulensteen while speaking about his team's veteran custodian commented, “Even at this age his dedication in training and off the pitch after practice looks amazing. I give his example to everybody in the squad. I also say that in spite of having legendary custodian David James in the team last season Sandip had placed himself in the first eleven in most the matches. So in this season also he is our unofficial mentor.”
Sandip, however, does not want to pay heed to all these appreciations, being bestowed on him in the last couple of days. Rather, he was nonchalant as usual and said, “Sachin asked me in the last team meeting to take charge of motivating the boys. It was a great prize for me. Now what I am doing is sharing my own playing experience with my teammates. For example, I told them how I prepared myself before the semifinal match in the last season. It was one of my memorable matches as I saved crucial shots in the tie-breaker to guide Kerala Blasters to the final.”
The only regret Sandip expressed was that his side has not yet been able to beat ATK. He lamented, “Even after having reached final twice and played against Kolkata side, we have not been able to defeat them. Let us see whether we can this season.”