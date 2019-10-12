Football
Kerala Blasters online fan base swells to 4.3 million, becomes 10th most followed football club globally

By
Kochi, October 12: Kerala's love for football spans centuries and needs no introduction and their following of Kerala Blasters FC validates that truth. Whether it's an international match or the hugely-popular Sevens, the spirit of football comes alive whenever a ball is kicked around.

The state has won honours, clubs have made a name for themselves and footballers became household names. But until 2014 when Kerala Blasters FC took birth, for a long time there was a pause. Several clubs took shape in between, but nobody seemed to survive.

In the five years since its inception, Kerala Blasters FC have grown from strength to strength. They are now one of Asia's more widely supported football clubs. Let's take a closer look.

1. Rage across social media

With over 1 million followers each on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Blasters boast an online army of supporters that rivals many top football clubs. They are the only South Asian side ranked in the top 100 of most digitally-followed football club in the world.

2. Blasters above big clubs

Blasters are ranked 10th in Asia and globally with 4.3 million aggregate digital followers, placed above famous clubs like Los Angeles Galaxy (4.1 million), Celtic FC (3.1 million) and AFC Champions League winners Kashima Antlers (0.5 million).

3. Role of Manjappada (Yellow Army)

Their ‘support' for the home team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, cannot be ignored either. From 60,000 in the first two years - safety regulations capped the stadium capacity in 2017 -- to 40,000 later, Kerala's support has been the envy of all rival teams in the Indian Super League. "The fans are an extra player behind the team who makes it difficult for other teams to come and play in Kochi," coach Eelco Schattorie said.

4. Hope for big season in 2019-20

What the club has lacked is the ISL trophy. They came close, twice, losing to ATK on both occasions in the final (2014 and 2016). For the last two seasons, they have failed to reach the play-offs. While recent results have been disappointing, the addition of Schattorie as head coach and acquisition of several impressive players to their roster have provided for hope.

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
