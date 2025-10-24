Football Kerala Fan Lands in Trouble After Selfie With Joao Felix During FC Goa vs Al Nassr Clash By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:51 [IST]

A Kerala football fan's dream moment turned into a nightmare after he hugged and clicked a selfie with Portugal star Joao Felix during Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Two fixture against FC Goa at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. What began as an act of excitement soon led to police custody, as the fan was booked for breaching security and endangering the lives of international players.

The incident took place during the second half of the match when Felix, on loan at Al Nassr, was warming up on the sidelines. The overenthusiastic supporter jumped over the barricade and ran onto the pitch to approach the Portuguese forward. Felix, known for his composure, obliged the fan with a selfie before security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the man off the field.

According to The Times of India, the selfie was later deleted from the fan's phone. "We have registered a case and issued a notice," South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma told the publication. "We filed the FIR but arrest was not needed in this case. We took him into custody after he ran on the field. He was at the police station till the time a case was registered and formalities completed."

The man spent the night in custody before being released after completion of legal procedures. Police have booked him under sections related to trespassing into a restricted area and causing a potential security threat.

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur acknowledged the breach, calling it an unacceptable lapse in security despite heightened vigilance. "Despite an elevated police presence, a fan managed to cross the pitch and enter the ground. This was a clear security failure," Puskur wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Possible Fine for FC Goa

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is reportedly set to penalize FC Goa with a fine of USD 10,000 (approximately ₹8.8 lakh) for the security breach. This comes just weeks after the club was fined for fans using a smoke gun during a previous home game in September.

The incident overshadowed what was otherwise an intense contest on the field, with FC Goa falling to a 1-2 defeat against Al Nassr. The loss marked their third straight setback in the tournament, while the Saudi side continued their winning streak, making it three victories in a row.

The club now faces not only on-field challenges but also the scrutiny of maintaining tighter crowd control in future fixtures.